Fresh analysis of deposits at Cradle of Humankind suggest the caves are 2-million years younger than previously thought
Rock deposits in a cave system inhabited by early human ancestors in SA may be almost 2-million years younger than previously thought, a new study has found, which could cast doubt over whether humankind may have originated in the country.
The study, which used sediment analysis, palaeo-magnetism and uranium-lead dating, found deposits at Bolt’s Farm at the Cradle of Humankind, northwest of Johannesburg, to be between 1.7-million and 2.27-million years old. Earlier research dated deposits in a small cave called Waypoint 160 at Bolt’s Farm at about 4.5-million years old, the University of Cape Town said in a statement on Wednesday...
Study casts doubt on humans originating in SA
