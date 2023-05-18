Unprecedented step comes on back of political turbulence and democratic backsliding
The president can only hope Zelensky is too polite to point out that SA has not played a significant part in resolving wars on its continent
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Ecuador’s electoral authority plans to hold new elections within three months after President Guillermo Lasso took the unprecedented step of dissolving Congress on Wednesday.
It comes a day after the start of an impeachment trial that seemed likely to lead to his removal from power in the coming days...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso dissolves Congress ahead of impeachment trial
Bonds crash as investors weigh possible return of socialist Correa
Ecuador’s electoral authority plans to hold new elections within three months after President Guillermo Lasso took the unprecedented step of dissolving Congress on Wednesday.
It comes a day after the start of an impeachment trial that seemed likely to lead to his removal from power in the coming days...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.