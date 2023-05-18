News

Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso dissolves Congress ahead of impeachment trial

Bonds crash as investors weigh possible return of socialist Correa

18 May 2023 - 21:24 Stephan Kueffner, Matthew Bristow and Maria Eloisa Capurro

Ecuador’s electoral authority plans to hold new elections within three months after President Guillermo Lasso took the unprecedented step of dissolving Congress on Wednesday. 

It comes a day after the start of an impeachment trial that seemed likely to lead to his removal from power in the coming days...

