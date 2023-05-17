President Xi Jinping is expected to unveil new measures for co-operation among the region’s six nations
Chinese President Xi Jinping will seek to deepen Beijing’s influence in Central Asia at an important summit, reminding a parallel G7 conclave of China’s sway outside the US-led world order.
The two-day China-Central Asia Summit will assemble the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan from Thursday in the Chinese city of Xi’an. Trade ties and regional security concerns are likely to dominate talks at the inaugural in-person meeting, along with Russia’s war in Ukraine. ..
China aims to strengthen ties with Central Asia at summit
