News

Liz Truss tells Taiwan she wants UK to ‘state clearly that China is a threat’

But China says Taiwan is ‘spending taxpayers’ money to bring over anti-China politicians that have left their offices’

BL Premium
17 May 2023 - 10:55 Rebecca Choong Wilkins

Liz Truss called on the West to bolster support for Taiwan in the face of Chinese aggression during a visit to the self-governed island, the first by a former British prime minister in almost three decades. 

“It is completely irresponsible for European nations to wash their hands of Taiwan,” Truss said in a speech Wednesday in Taipei, warning about China’s recent military build-up. “The only choice we have is whether we appease and accommodate, or we take action to prevent conflict.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.