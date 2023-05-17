After considerable financial decline, the Grífols have handed over their century-old blood-collection business to new, marking an end to four generations of family leadership
A US recession is a virtual certainty and the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates by the third quarter as growth loses momentum, according to JPMorgan Asset Management.
“The market is right to be penciling in cuts,” said Seamus Mac Gorain, head of global rates in London. “Inflation is too high and it will take a recession to bring it back down,” he said, adding that US banking woes “have only made a recession more likely”...
JPMorgan says US Fed could lower rates by third quarter
But Seamus Mac Gorain’s views differ from those of Goldman Sachs and Barclays, which warn the Fed will be less aggressive in cutting interest rates in 2023
