After considerable financial decline, the Grífols have handed over their century-old blood-collection business to new, marking an end to four generations of family leadership
Over the past several decades, the Grífols family has turned the collection of blood — often from impoverished Americans and Mexicans looking for quick cash — into one of the world’s largest medical fortunes.
Now, for the first time in the Grífols business empire’s century-old existence, the Spanish billionaire family is no longer at the helm. Last week, executive chair Thomas Glanzmann took over as CEO, replacing two family members who were co-CEOs, ending the reign of four generations of Grífols...
Grífols family cedes control of blood empire amid financial struggles
