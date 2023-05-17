Tech company’s growth is expected to slow in coming years when investors are seeking acceleration
The investment arm of Goldman Sachs chopped its exposure to the Adani Group in its ESG portfolios in the weeks after allegations of fraud against the conglomerate by short-seller Hindenburg Research.
Goldman funds registered as promoting environmental, social and governance goals under EU rules sold about 11.7-million shares in Adani companies in February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That resulted in Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s actively managed ESG fund exposure to Adani being limited to a stake of about 400,000 shares in Ambuja Cements, the data shows. ..
Goldman Sachs slashes Adani stakes after report
Financial giant’s investment arm sold almost 12-million shares after Hindenburg Research accused the India-based conglomerate of fraud
