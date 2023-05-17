News

Goldman Sachs slashes Adani stakes after report

Financial giant’s investment arm sold almost 12-million shares after Hindenburg Research accused the India-based conglomerate of fraud

BL Premium
17 May 2023 - 15:30 Natasha White and Frances Schwartzkopff

The investment arm of Goldman Sachs chopped its exposure to the Adani Group in its ESG portfolios in the weeks after allegations of fraud against the conglomerate by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Goldman funds registered as promoting environmental, social and governance goals under EU rules sold about 11.7-million shares in Adani companies in February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That resulted in Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s actively managed ESG fund exposure to Adani being limited to a stake of about 400,000 shares in Ambuja Cements, the data shows. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.