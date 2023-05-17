Exports of the country’s largest revenue earner grind to a halt, with banks and processing facilities shut
But the lack of a deletion order is disappointing for anyone who thinks Big Tech’s data surveillance business has become out of control
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Sudan’s official gold industry, the country’s largest revenue earner, has totally collapsed due to a spiralling month-old conflict in the country, the head of the state-run mining company said.
Mubarak Ardol, general director of Sudanese Mineral Resources, said exports have ground to a halt, processing equipment has been damaged and the headquarters of several gold companies have been looted in the capital, Khartoum. Sudan officially exported 34.5 tonnes of gold worth more than $2bn in 2022. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Gold sector in Sudan is close to collapse
Exports of the country’s largest revenue earner grind to a halt, with banks and processing facilities shut
Sudan’s official gold industry, the country’s largest revenue earner, has totally collapsed due to a spiralling month-old conflict in the country, the head of the state-run mining company said.
Mubarak Ardol, general director of Sudanese Mineral Resources, said exports have ground to a halt, processing equipment has been damaged and the headquarters of several gold companies have been looted in the capital, Khartoum. Sudan officially exported 34.5 tonnes of gold worth more than $2bn in 2022. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.