Rupert Stadler’s confession at Munich trial is part of a settlement including a R22.9m fine
Rupert Stadler, former head of Volkswagen’s Audi brand, admitted to a German court he should have stepped in when sales of rigged vehicles continued months after the diesel scandal broke.
The confession at his Munich trial on Tuesday is part of a settlement with prosecutors and the court in exchange for a suspended sentence under which Stadler agreed to pay €1.1m (R22.9m). His confession was read out in court by his attorney, according to a spokesperson for the Munich tribunal. ..
Former Audi boss admits he turned blind eye to diesel-rigged cars
