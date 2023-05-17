News

Former Audi boss admits he turned blind eye to diesel-rigged cars

Rupert Stadler’s confession at Munich trial is part of a settlement including a R22.9m fine

17 May 2023 - 19:29 Karin Matussek

Rupert Stadler, former head of Volkswagen’s Audi brand, admitted to a German court he should have stepped in when sales of rigged vehicles continued months after the diesel scandal broke.

The confession at his Munich trial on Tuesday is part of a settlement with prosecutors and the court in exchange for a suspended sentence under which Stadler agreed to pay €1.1m (R22.9m). His confession was read out in court by his attorney, according to a spokesperson for the Munich tribunal. ..

