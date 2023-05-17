Tech company’s growth is expected to slow in coming years when investors are seeking acceleration
But the lack of a deletion order is disappointing for anyone who thinks Big Tech’s data surveillance business has become out of control
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Things have got so bad in SA that one of the fundamental laws of monetary policy is beginning to weaken, and even break.
A crippling energy crisis, a low-growth environment and deteriorating fiscal metrics combined to push the rand to a record low last week. But the normal response of raising interest rates to defend the currency may prove counterproductive, undermining a fragile economy and pushing the rand even lower, according to economists at Goldman Sachs International...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Basic rule of monetary policy is being eroded in SA
The best policymakers can hope for is avoiding rand weakness, rather than strengthening the currency through rate hikes
Things have got so bad in SA that one of the fundamental laws of monetary policy is beginning to weaken, and even break.
A crippling energy crisis, a low-growth environment and deteriorating fiscal metrics combined to push the rand to a record low last week. But the normal response of raising interest rates to defend the currency may prove counterproductive, undermining a fragile economy and pushing the rand even lower, according to economists at Goldman Sachs International...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.