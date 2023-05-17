News

Basic rule of monetary policy is being eroded in SA

The best policymakers can hope for is avoiding rand weakness, rather than strengthening the currency through rate hikes

17 May 2023 - 16:07 Colleen Goko

Things have got so bad in SA that one of the fundamental laws of monetary policy is beginning to weaken, and even break.

A crippling energy crisis, a low-growth environment and deteriorating fiscal metrics combined to push the rand to a record low last week. But the normal response of raising interest rates to defend the currency may prove counterproductive, undermining a fragile economy and pushing the rand even lower, according to economists at Goldman Sachs International...

