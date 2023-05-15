WHO advises against artificial sweeteners for weight loss

World Health Organisation says non-sugar sweeteners are not likely to help reduce body fat in long term
Artificial sweeteners may not help people lose weight, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says in new guidelines that warn against products like diet sodas.
The WHO’s advice is based on a scientific review that found products containing aspartame and stevia — often marketed as diet foods — are not likely to help reduce body fat in the long term.
“People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether,” Francesco Branca, WHO director for nutrition and food safety, said.
Artificial sweeteners were also linked with higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, as well as of dying, according to the WHO.
The new guidance applies to all non-sugar sweeteners, including stevia derivatives and sucralose. Such products have become widely used and are commonly added to processed foods and beverages, like diet soda, or sold on their own.
Artificial sweeteners “are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value”, Branca said. They are also often used to replace sugar in processed foods and drinks, and therefore may encourage low-quality diets.
Popular consumer products like Diet Coke and Diet Snapple, rebranded last year to Zero Sugar Snapple, contain aspartame.
Keurig Dr Pepper, the maker of Snapple, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Coca-Cola referred Bloomberg to a statement from the Calorie Control Council that called artificial sweeteners “a critical tool that can help consumers manage body weight and reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases”.
The International Sweeteners Association, another industry group, said in a statement that it was “disappointed that the WHO’s conclusions are largely based on low certainty evidence from observational studies”. Observational studies often do not have safeguards such as comparison groups, which can introduce bias into findings.
The new recommendation applied to everyone except those who already had diabetes, the WHO said. The agency issued a draft guideline against sweeteners in July last year and opened it up to a public consultation.
The WHO has previously advised adults and children to limit their sugar intake to 10% of total energy consumption, highlighting the connection between less sugar intake and lower body weight.
Image: Bloomberg
