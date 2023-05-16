Those approving subsidies and billions in investment want proof carbon capture will now work
Vodafone Group new CEO Margherita Della Valle unveiled a plan to revive growth at the telecom giant, pledging to slash jobs and simplify the company’s corporate structure.
Vodafone will cut about 11,000 roles across the 104,000 or so people it employs over the next three years, work to turn around its German business, and start a “strategic review” of its Spanish unit, the Newbury, England-based company said in a statement on Tuesday. In April Bloomberg reported Vodafone had attracted takeover interest for its operations in Spain. ..
Vodafone plans to cut 11,000 jobs over next three years
New CEO plans to simplify corporate structure as part of turnaround strategy
