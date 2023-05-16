Those approving subsidies and billions in investment want proof carbon capture will now work
The prospect of trapping carbon dioxide and storing it away so it can’t warm the planet has always been tantalising. Now governments and companies are throwing their weight behind the technology as a way of solving the climate problem like never before.
The oil and gas industry has long argued that real emissions reductions can be delivered by removing CO2 from smokestacks and burying it deep underground — an approach known as carbon capture and storage (CCS). But after decades of failing to reach the scale needed to make a real difference, the people responsible for approving generous subsidies and directing billions in investment want proof that this time it will really work...
The pressure is on to increase carbon capture
From the US climate bill to the UN COP summit, leaders in government and business are pushing for the technology like never before
