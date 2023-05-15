News

Ten dead and 11 missing in hostel blaze in New Zealand

The fire broke out overnight in the 92-room, four-storey Loafers Lodge in Wellington, police said

16 May 2023 - 09:42 Ainsley Thomson

A hostel fire in New Zealand’s capital city Wellington has claimed as many as 10 lives, with several people still unaccounted for.

The blaze broke out overnight in the 92-room, four-storey Loafers Lodge, police said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he understood as many as 10 people had been killed...

