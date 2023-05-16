Those approving subsidies and billions in investment want proof carbon capture will now work
But the lack of a deletion order is disappointing for anyone who thinks Big Tech’s data surveillance business has become out of control
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Skoda Auto aims to boost output to prepandemic levels in the next two or three years as the Czech Republic’s largest manufacturing company things the worst is over for automotive chip-supply difficulties.
The global situation with semiconductors is “getting much better”, CEO Klaus Zellmer said in an interview in Prague. Combined with booming sales in Europe and an expansion in Asia, the Volkswagen (VW) unit is seeking to raise annual deliveries gradually to at least 1-million cars, from 731,300 in 2022. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Skoda aims to raise output to pre-Covid levels
The Volkswagen unit wants to increase annual deliveries gradually to at least 1-million cars
Skoda Auto aims to boost output to prepandemic levels in the next two or three years as the Czech Republic’s largest manufacturing company things the worst is over for automotive chip-supply difficulties.
The global situation with semiconductors is “getting much better”, CEO Klaus Zellmer said in an interview in Prague. Combined with booming sales in Europe and an expansion in Asia, the Volkswagen (VW) unit is seeking to raise annual deliveries gradually to at least 1-million cars, from 731,300 in 2022. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.