Skoda aims to raise output to pre-Covid levels

The Volkswagen unit wants to increase annual deliveries gradually to at least 1-million cars

16 May 2023 - 17:29 Krystof Chamonikolas

Skoda Auto aims to boost output to prepandemic levels in the next two or three years as the Czech Republic’s largest manufacturing company things the worst is over for automotive chip-supply difficulties.

The global situation with semiconductors is “getting much better”, CEO Klaus Zellmer said in an interview in Prague. Combined with booming sales in Europe and an expansion in Asia, the Volkswagen (VW) unit is seeking to raise annual deliveries gradually to at least 1-million cars, from 731,300 in 2022. ..

