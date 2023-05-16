Those approving subsidies and billions in investment want proof carbon capture will now work
But the lack of a deletion order is disappointing for anyone who thinks Big Tech’s data surveillance business has become out of control
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Microsoft’s $69bn takeover bid for games developer Activision Blizzard came back from the brink after the EU gave its blessing for one of the biggest deals yet.
In a decision diametrically opposed to findings by British and US antitrust authorities, EU regulators said on Monday that the transaction could actually boost competition and improve the fledgling cloud-gaming market...
Microsoft and Activision still face UK and US battles after EU nod
The toughest could be appeals in Britain, where upholding a cartel watchdog ruling is the norm
