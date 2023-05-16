Virus found in in southeast of the country, prompting declaration of a state of emergency alert for poultry flocks
The EU’s executive arm is planning to propose making it easier for banks to advise affluent clients as part of a sweeping overhaul of investment rules in the bloc.
A draft document obtained by Bloomberg would reduce the criteria for being classified as a professional investor to having wealth of €250,000 ($271,890), down from the current level of €500,000. Such clients are considered to be more sophisticated and can be subject to less onerous disclosure requirements about products. That means banks stand to boost fee income if transactions are facilitated. ..
EU wants to make it simpler for banks to advise ‘more sophisticated’ clients
Europe’s financial industry has been lobbying for years to water down Mifid II, a package of rules introduced in 2018
