Lesotho imposed a nighttime curfew after an investigative journalist was gunned down on Sunday.
The countrywide rule will restrict movement between 10pm and 4am from Tuesday, Lebona Lephema, the minister of police, said in a statement on state broadcasters. It was announced less than 24 hours after a local radio presenter and journalist, Ralikonelo “Leqhashasha” Joki, was gunned down by unknown assailants near his workplace in Maseru. ..
Curfew imposed in Lesotho after murder of journalist
Local radio presenter and journalist, Ralikonelo ‘Leqhashasha’ Joki shot dead by unknown assailants
