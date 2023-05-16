Europe’s financial industry has been lobbying for years to water down Mifid II, a package of rules introduced in 2018
But the lack of a deletion order is disappointing for anyone who thinks Big Tech’s data surveillance business has become out of control
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
A Chinese comedian who joked about two dogs embodying the work ethic of a Xi Jinping military slogan has been suspended, after attracting the ire of strident online nationalists.
Beijing authorities launched a probe into leading talk show company Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media on Monday, after a growing chorus of social media posts complained Li Haoshi had insulted the People’s Liberation Army...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Chinese comedian says sorry for using Jinping slogan in show after state probe
‘I will take on all the responsibility for this, stop all my performances, deeply reflect and relearn,’ Li Haoshi said
A Chinese comedian who joked about two dogs embodying the work ethic of a Xi Jinping military slogan has been suspended, after attracting the ire of strident online nationalists.
Beijing authorities launched a probe into leading talk show company Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media on Monday, after a growing chorus of social media posts complained Li Haoshi had insulted the People’s Liberation Army...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.