Chinese comedian says sorry for using Jinping slogan in show after state probe

‘I will take on all the responsibility for this, stop all my performances, deeply reflect and relearn,’ Li Haoshi said

16 May 2023 - 10:07 Agency Staff

A Chinese comedian who joked about two dogs embodying the work ethic of a Xi Jinping military slogan has been suspended, after attracting the ire of strident online nationalists.

Beijing authorities launched a probe into leading talk show company Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media on Monday, after a growing chorus of social media posts complained Li Haoshi had insulted the People’s Liberation Army...

