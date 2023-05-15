Virus found in in southeast of the country, prompting declaration of a state of emergency alert for poultry flocks
But the lack of a deletion order is disappointing for anyone who thinks Big Tech’s data surveillance business has become out of control
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
The virus that has ravaged poultry flocks in the US and Europe has hit Brazil, the world’s largest chicken exporter, for the first time.
Avian influenza was detected in two wild birds on the coast of Espirito Santo, a state in the nation’s southeast, according to a statement from Brazil’s agriculture ministry. The country is home to some of the world’s biggest poultry producers, including BRF and JBS. Shares of both companies declined...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Bird flu detected in Brazil
Virus found in southeast of the country, prompting declaration of a state of emergency alert for poultry flocks
The virus that has ravaged poultry flocks in the US and Europe has hit Brazil, the world’s largest chicken exporter, for the first time.
Avian influenza was detected in two wild birds on the coast of Espirito Santo, a state in the nation’s southeast, according to a statement from Brazil’s agriculture ministry. The country is home to some of the world’s biggest poultry producers, including BRF and JBS. Shares of both companies declined...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.