A pro-establishment Thai political party that championed the liberalisation of cannabis won more seats than predicted in Sunday’s election, boosting its ability to resist attempts by groups seeking to undo the landmark policy set barely a year ago.
Bhumjaithai Party, headed by Anutin Charnvirakul, won 70 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives as it swept its home-turf of Buri Ram province and nearby constituencies, according to data from the Election Commission. That compares with as few as 12 seats projected by a Nation Group survey in early May and more than the 50 they won in the 2019 election. ..
Thai pro-marijuana party riding high after gains in election
The pro-establishment Bhumjaithai Party won 70 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives
