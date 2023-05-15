A growing number of Russians are joining in the Kremlin’s crackdown on critics of the war
Thailand’s top pro-democracy groups moved to begin talks on forming a government after a stronger-than-forecast showing in Sunday’s elections, with the head of the Move Forward party claiming a mandate to serve as the nation’s next prime minister.
Pita Limjaroenrat took to Twitter early on Monday morning to say he would be a prime minister for all, later adding that he’s reached out to five parties for support. With Move Forward leading in both total seats and popular votes, he won public backing from the Pheu Thai party that finished in second. ..
Thai opposition chief begins talks on forming a government
Opposition parties had a stronger-than-forecast showing in Sunday’s elections
