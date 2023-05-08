News

Social isolation a health risk and just as harmful as smoking

Young and older adults are particularly vulnerable to loneliness as are those struggling financially or experiencing health challenges

15 May 2023 - 05:00 Lisa Jarvis

Your doctor’s orders for staying healthy might include a daily routine of eating your broccoli, going to the gym and getting a good night’s sleep. Now, the US surgeon-general would like to add another action item to the list: reach out to a friend.

In a new report, Vivek Murthy says that loneliness and isolation can be as harmful to our health as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. Murthy also offers practical fixes: public policies and spaces that bring people together, as well as simple things like texting a friend or volunteering...

