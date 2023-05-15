Alphabet company adds two new features — ‘About this image’ and markups for AI images made using its tools — in an effort to reduce the spread of misinformation
But the lack of a deletion order is disappointing for anyone who thinks Big Tech’s data surveillance business has become out of control
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Google is adding two new features to its image search to reduce the spread of misinformation, especially now that artificial intelligence (AI) tools have made the creation of photorealistic fakes easy.
The Alphabet company’s first new feature is called “About this image”, serving up additional context like when an image or similar ones were first indexed by Google, where they first appeared and where else they have shown up online. The intent is to help users pinpoint the original source while also contextualising an image with any debunking evidence that might have been provided by news organisations...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Google to flag AI-generated images to sharpen verification
Alphabet company adds two new features — ‘About this image’ and markups for AI images made using its tools — in an effort to reduce the spread of misinformation
Google is adding two new features to its image search to reduce the spread of misinformation, especially now that artificial intelligence (AI) tools have made the creation of photorealistic fakes easy.
The Alphabet company’s first new feature is called “About this image”, serving up additional context like when an image or similar ones were first indexed by Google, where they first appeared and where else they have shown up online. The intent is to help users pinpoint the original source while also contextualising an image with any debunking evidence that might have been provided by news organisations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.