SA has resolved the row with the US over allegations that Pretoria supplied weapons to Russia and it’s unlikely to face any repercussions, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
A furore erupted on May 11, when US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety told reporters that armaments were collected by a Russian cargo ship, the Lady R, from the Simon’s Town naval base in Cape Town in December. The government denied the accusation and criticised Brigety for going public with it...
Furore with US is over and relationship is cordial, Godongwana says
Recovery in the rand and bonds will depend on whether investors are comforted that the issue has been resolved, Enoch Godongwana says
