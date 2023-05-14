News

Germany promises Zelensky military and other aid ‘for as long as needed’

Chancellor Scholz hosts Ukraine leader in Berlin for the first time since Russia’s invasion

14 May 2023 - 17:15 Alexander Pearson

Berlin — Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a personal pledge to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Germany will continue to support the government in Kyiv with military and other assistance for as long as needed.

Scholz hosted Zelensky in Berlin for the first time since Russia’s invasion and said the Ukrainian leader’s visit was “a strong signal”. It came a day after the German government announced its biggest package yet of material for Ukraine, worth nearly $3bn...

