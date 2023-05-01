US federal government default worries cast a shadow over meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors
Eskom will ramp up power cuts from Sunday after breakdowns and delays in repairs at power stations add to capacity constraints.
Load-shedding will be increased to stage 6, in which 6,000MWis removed from the grid, from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday. Stage 4, in which 4,000MW is removed from the grid, will then be implemented again until 4pm. ..
Eskom escalates load-shedding after more breakdowns
Eskom has reportedly requested a diesel budget of R30bn
