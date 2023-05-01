News

Eskom escalates load-shedding after more breakdowns

Eskom has reportedly requested a diesel budget of R30bn

14 May 2023 - 22:02 Khuleko Siwele and Paul Burkhardt

Eskom will ramp up power cuts from Sunday after breakdowns and delays in repairs at power stations add to capacity constraints. 

Load-shedding will be increased to stage 6, in which 6,000MWis removed from the grid, from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday. Stage 4, in which 4,000MW is removed from the grid, will then be implemented again until 4pm. ..

