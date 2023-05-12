Many new arrivals in Paris are enchanted by the city, while others feel isolated and unwelcomed by locals
Paris is rapidly establishing itself as the leading finance hub in the EU, attracting thousands of banking jobs as Brexit reverberates across the continent.
For many of those who have relocated to the City of Light, it’s an opportunity to embrace all the things that make Paris famous: art, fashion, food and that certain je ne sais quoi that captures the hearts of so many visitors...
No love lost for some Brexit bankers in city of love
