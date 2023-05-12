SA expected to avoid first-quarter recession, economists say

It is likely that better-than-expected mining and manufacturing output contributed to growth, counteracting negative contributions from new-vehicle sales and electricity generation
The economy probably avoided a technical recession in the first quarter, despite more intense power outages.
A median estimate of seven economists in a Bloomberg survey conducted May 5-11 is for a quarterly GDP expansion of 0.2%, compared with 0.1% forecast in April. The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index, an early indicator of economic activity, has however signalled the probability of a negative quarter-on-quarter number for the first three months of 2023 after GDP contracted 1.3% in the final quarter of 2022...
