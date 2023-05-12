Mashatile will meet with the country’s top CEOs in a closed dinner hosted by the JSE on May 19
Red tape could make it possible for dirty incumbent power to hold on long beyond its natural lifespan
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods maker that owns the Cartier brand, reported earnings that beat analysts’ estimates as sales in China rebounded following the end of Covid-Zero-19 policies.
Operating profit was €5.03bn and sales rose 14% at constant currencies in the year through March, Richemont said on Friday, beating analysts’ estimates. The stock rose as much as 5.9% to a record in Geneva...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rebound in China helped Richemont to higher-than-expected profit
But Richemont chair Johann Rupert says economic volatility and political uncertainty looks set to continue
Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods maker that owns the Cartier brand, reported earnings that beat analysts’ estimates as sales in China rebounded following the end of Covid-Zero-19 policies.
Operating profit was €5.03bn and sales rose 14% at constant currencies in the year through March, Richemont said on Friday, beating analysts’ estimates. The stock rose as much as 5.9% to a record in Geneva...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.