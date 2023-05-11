The next chief will have to deal with an advertiser exodus and a flailing subscription service plan
Elon Musk said he will step down from the top job at Twitter and become its executive chair and chief technology officer. The social network’s billionaire owner said a new female CEO, whom he did not name, will start in about six weeks.
Musk bought Twitter for $44bn last October and indicated that he would only be in charge for a limited time to complete the organisational overhaul he thought the company needed to prosper. Musk complained of having “too much work” and sleeping at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters while implementing radical changes. He has also changed the corporate name of Twitter’s parent to X Holdings...
Musk set to make way for new Twitter CEO
