Mashatile to meet CEOs as Eskom power cuts stifle investment

Mashatile will meet the country's top CEOs in a closed dinner hosted by the JSE on May 19

12 May 2023 - 11:59 S'thembile Cele and Loni Prinsloo

Deputy president Paul Mashatile is set to meet captains of industry amid an energy crisis that’s stifling economic growth and souring investor sentiment.

Mashatile will meet the country’s top CEOs in a closed dinner hosted by the JSE on May 19, according to an invitation seen by Bloomberg. ..

