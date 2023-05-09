Solving real-life problems now the next step in developing AI
Restaurant chain Wendy’s will begin testing a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) in June that will talk to customers and take drive-through orders, becoming the latest fast-food chain to employ the technology.
The system, powered by Google Cloud’s AI software, will be as natural as talking to an employee and has the ability to understand speech and answer frequently asked questions, the company says. ..
Would you like an AI with that?
Fast-food chain Wendy’s to test using a chatbot to take orders rather than a human
