SoftBank CFO says Masayoshi Son is 'brimming with excitement' about investment prospects of generative AI
SoftBank Group lost money in its Vision Fund investment unit again despite a rebound in tech stocks, as the Japanese conglomerate suffered losses on unlisted start-ups in its portfolio.
The Vision Fund unit lost ¥297.5bn ($2bn) in the three months ended March, compared with a ¥2.2-trillion loss a year earlier. The gargantuan investment fund that Masayoshi Son proudly set up in 2017 lost a record ¥4.3-trillion (about $39bn) for the full fiscal year, almost doubling the record loss of ¥2.6-trillion the year before...
SoftBank’s Vision Fund posts a record $39bn annual loss
SoftBank CFO says Masayoshi Son is 'brimming with excitement' about investment prospects of generative AI
