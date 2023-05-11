News

Safaricom posts biggest profit drop in 12 years

11 May 2023 - 14:38 Bella Genga

Safaricom, Kenya’s biggest company by market value, reported a drop in full-year profit as the costs of rolling out operations in neighbouring Ethiopia weighed on earnings.

Net income for the 12 months to the end of  March was 62.3-billion shillings ($455.6m), 10.6% lower than the previous year, according to financial statements released on Thursday. That’s the biggest drop since 2011, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The share fell on Thursday...

