Safaricom, Kenya’s biggest company by market value, reported a drop in full-year profit as the costs of rolling out operations in neighbouring Ethiopia weighed on earnings.
Net income for the 12 months to the end of March was 62.3-billion shillings ($455.6m), 10.6% lower than the previous year, according to financial statements released on Thursday. That’s the biggest drop since 2011, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The share fell on Thursday...
Safaricom posts biggest profit drop in 12 years
