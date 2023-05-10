Before joining Man in 2009, Grew held senior positions at Barclays and Lehman Brothers as well as at LIFFE
The Brics group of nations will discuss the feasibility of introducing a common currency, according to the foreign minister of SA, which is preparing to host a summit of the bloc’s leaders.
US interest-rate hikes and geopolitical conflicts have pushed up the value of the American currency and all the commodities priced in it, to the detriment of most emerging markets. That has spurred calls for alternatives to using the greenback as the global trading currency. ..
Pandor urges caution in Brics debate over common currency
The group of nations will discuss the feasibility of the move, the foreign minister says, as SA prepares to host a summit of the bloc
