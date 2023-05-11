News

Man Group names Robyn Grew as its first woman CEO

Before joining Man in 2009, Grew held senior positions at Barclays and Lehman Brothers as well as at LIFFE

BL Premium
11 May 2023 - 12:14 Nishant Kumar

Man Group has appointed its first female CEO in its 240 years of existence. 

Robyn Grew will take over from Luke Ellis, who is stepping down from the helm of the world’s largest publicly listed hedge fund firm on September 1, according to a statement on Thursday. Grew, who joined Man Group in 2009 and is currently its president, will move to the UK for the role but will continue to spend a substantial proportion of her time in the US...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.