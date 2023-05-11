Profit dropped as the company’s capital spending jumped 93%, excluding the effect of hyperinflation in Ethiopia
Man Group has appointed its first female CEO in its 240 years of existence.
Robyn Grew will take over from Luke Ellis, who is stepping down from the helm of the world’s largest publicly listed hedge fund firm on September 1, according to a statement on Thursday. Grew, who joined Man Group in 2009 and is currently its president, will move to the UK for the role but will continue to spend a substantial proportion of her time in the US...
Man Group names Robyn Grew as its first woman CEO
Before joining Man in 2009, Grew held senior positions at Barclays and Lehman Brothers as well as at LIFFE
