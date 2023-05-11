Before joining Man in 2009, Grew held senior positions at Barclays and Lehman Brothers as well as at LIFFE
Red tape could make it possible for dirty incumbent power to hold on long beyond its natural lifespan
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip traded fire into a third day on Thursday, with rockets and air strikes defying international efforts to wrest a ceasefire.
After Islamic Jihad squads launched more than 500 rockets towards Israel on Wednesday, Israeli aircraft assassinated the group’s chief rocket-maker in Gaza, the military said. The Iran-backed militants demanded an end to the assassinations as their price for a truce, while adding that efforts continued to contain the situation. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Gaza militants launch 500 rockets at Israel as ceasefire efforts die
Israeli aircraft assassinated Islamic Jihad’s chief rocket-maker in Gaza after that, the Israeli military said
Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip traded fire into a third day on Thursday, with rockets and air strikes defying international efforts to wrest a ceasefire.
After Islamic Jihad squads launched more than 500 rockets towards Israel on Wednesday, Israeli aircraft assassinated the group’s chief rocket-maker in Gaza, the military said. The Iran-backed militants demanded an end to the assassinations as their price for a truce, while adding that efforts continued to contain the situation. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.