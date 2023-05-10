Cost of insuring against US default eclipses Brazil and Mexico

Most investors remain relatively confident that a technical default will be averted via an eleventh-hour deal ahead of June 1
The cost of insuring Treasuries against default now eclipses some emerging markets as the American government gets closer to running out of money.
US credit default swaps (CDS) are more expensive than contracts on the bonds of Greece, Mexico and Brazil, which have defaulted multiple times and have credit ratings many rungs below that of the US’s AAA. ..
