JD.com’s CEO is departing after only about a year at the post, a surprise move that coincides with the Chinese internet retailer’s slowest pace of growth on record.
Xu Lei is departing China’s number two online commerce firm after more than a decade of climbing the ranks, handing the reins to CFO Sandy Xu starting June. While the outgoing CEO only officially took up his role in April 2022, he headed up JD’s core retail division for years and was once regarded as heir apparent to billionaire founder and chair Richard Liu...
CEO Xu Lei leaves JD.com after tough trading year
Xu, known for devising JD’s signature ‘6.18’ sales bonanza, said in a statement he was quitting to devote more time to family
