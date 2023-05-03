Solving real-life problems now the next step in developing AI
Red tape could make it possible for dirty incumbent power to hold on long beyond its natural lifespan
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is simple enough to use: you type in a request and get a response that may be helpful and sounds convincingly human.
Yet it has severe limitations as a practical tool. It still generally doesn’t have access to the internet (and, in fact, its training data stops sometime in 2021), isn’t designed to remember queries from conversation to conversation, isn’t all that factually reliable, and can only generate a single answer for each prompt...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
AI developers mull task-orientated agents
Solving real-life problems now the next step in developing AI
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is simple enough to use: you type in a request and get a response that may be helpful and sounds convincingly human.
Yet it has severe limitations as a practical tool. It still generally doesn’t have access to the internet (and, in fact, its training data stops sometime in 2021), isn’t designed to remember queries from conversation to conversation, isn’t all that factually reliable, and can only generate a single answer for each prompt...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.