Toyota plays it safe with profit forecast

Toyota released a conservative profit forecast for the current fiscal year that aligned with analyst projections, as new CEO Koji Sato seeks to deliver on his pledge to rapidly expand electric vehicle (EV) production.
The company’s shares rose as much as 2.5% before closing 0.8% higher after Toyota also announced plans to buy back as much as ¥150bn ($1.1bn) of its own stock.
The world’s largest carmaker issued an operating profit outlook of ¥3-trillion for the period to March 2024, in line with analysts’ expectations. Net sales are on track to reach ¥38-trillion, Toyota said, which also aligns with what the market is looking for.
Sato, who oversaw the Lexus luxury car division before taking over from Akio Toyoda in April, will lead Toyota’s attempt to infiltrate a global EV market dominated by Elon Musk’s Tesla and China’s BYD. At the same time, he’ll have to maintain production while component and semiconductor shortages persist.
“Transitioning Toyota from a car company to a mobility company is my foremost priority; the foundation of that shift will be carbon neutrality,” Sato said on Wednesday during a media briefing.
Sato promised in April that by 2026 Toyota will sell 1.5-million battery-based EVs a year and roll out 10 new models — ambitious targets given that it sold 38,000 battery-based EVs in the latest fiscal year. That figure will increase to more than 200,000 units this fiscal year, according to CFO Yoichi Miyazaki.
“Around this time last year we couldn’t tell which semiconductors would run out, or when,” Miyazaki said. “It’s still incomplete, but we’ve significantly improved our supply.”
At the same time, Sato is sticking with his predecessor’s strategy of spreading Toyota’s bets across multiple technologies, including petrol, hybrid and hydrogen fuel-powered cars.
Efforts to eliminate fossil fuels and mitigate climate change hinge on the decarbonisation of gargantuan manufacturers such as Toyota, Japan’s largest employer. Toyota will invest ¥3.1-trillion on sustainable growth, Sato said, including efforts to decarbonise and electrify.
“Our ultimate goal is to become carbon neutral,” Sato said. “It’s not as simple as shifting to an EV power train because that alone won’t lead to long-term change or growth.”
For the fiscal year ended March, Toyota reported operating profit of ¥2.7-trillion, exceeding analysts’ projection of ¥2.63-trillion and its own conservative forecast of ¥2.4-trillion. Sales rose 18% to ¥37.2-trillion, compared with analysts’ prediction for ¥36.4-trillion.
Operating income increased in Japan and across most of Asia but fell in Europe and China and dropped sharply in North America, Toyota said on Wednesday.
Total global sales, including for brands Daihatsu and Isuzu, are forecast to reach 11.4-million units for the current fiscal year, Toyota said, up from 10.6-million the prior period.
“The company appointed a new CEO so guidance will probably be conservative and focus on increased income and profit,” Hiroki Ihara, an analyst at Tachibana Securities, said before Wednesday’s release. “Many issues persist but there aren’t as many negatives as the previous quarter.”
Bloomberg.
Toyota plays it safe with profit forecast
New CEO Koji Sato wants to deliver on his pledge to rapidly expand electric vehicle output
