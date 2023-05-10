Charges come at a precarious time for House Republicans, who control the chamber by a margin of just five seats
A EU court toppled Germany’s huge bailout of Deutsche Lufthansa at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, backing Ryanair Holdings’s claims that the package unfairly tilted competition towards its rival.
Terms of a €6bn recapitalisation approved by the European Commission were too favourable to Lufthansa, and demands that Europe’s biggest network carrier forfeit take-off and landing rights in Frankfurt and Munich were structured in a way that did not provide a realistic chance for competition, the court ruled. ..
Ryanair wins EU court challenge over Covid aid for Lufthansa and SAS
Irish carrier challenged EU approval for state subsidies
