Ryanair wins EU court challenge over Covid aid for Lufthansa and SAS

Irish carrier challenged EU approval for state subsidies

10 May 2023 - 21:38 Stephanie Bodoni and William Wilkes

A EU court toppled Germany’s huge bailout of Deutsche Lufthansa at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, backing Ryanair Holdings’s claims that the package unfairly tilted competition towards its rival.

Terms of a €6bn recapitalisation approved by the European Commission were too favourable to Lufthansa, and demands that Europe’s biggest network carrier forfeit take-off and landing rights in Frankfurt and Munich were structured in a way that did not provide a realistic chance for competition, the court ruled. ..

