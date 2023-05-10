Charges come at a precarious time for House Republicans, who control the chamber by a margin of just five seats
George Santos was arrested and charged by US prosecutors with fraud and money laundering, as the embattled Republican congressman from New York comes under increasing pressure to resign.
The charges, which also include theft of public funds and making false statements to the US House of Representatives, follow a five-month investigation that began shortly after Santos’s election in November. They shed light on some of the mysteries surrounding the 34-year-old representative, who gained office on the strength of a resumé of Wall Street accomplishments that turned out to be almost entirely made up. ..
Republican congressman George Santos charged with fraud
Santos denies all 13 counts and was released on a $500,000 bond
