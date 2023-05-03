Paris calls for leaps of faith by swimmers into the River Seine

Ban on private jets could set a precedent, but will barely scratch the surface of aviation emissions
Just in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics, the River Seine in Paris will be clean enough to swim in.
The French capital is well on the way to achieving this long-cherished goal, according to a statement from Paris City Hall last week. A swimmable Seine would be a big turnaround for a busy urban waterway once notorious for its filth, allowing Paris to stage aquatic competition events in one of the world’s most famous, photogenic metropolitan riverscapes.
The games will hopefully mark the beginning of permanent swimming in the Seine. From 2025, the city is looking into opening bathing facilities at five sites along the river — two in the city’s heart on the right bank opposite the Île de la Cité and the Île Saint Louis, one at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, one in the Bois de Boulogne park and one at Bercy in southeastern Paris. That network of bathing spots will start to expand across the region the same year, creating 23 more swimming spots in the Seine and its upstream tributary, the Marne, across Greater Paris.
The cleanup will overturn 101 years of official disapproval of Parisian river bathing, which started in 1923 when the city banned Seine swimming and put an end to the open-bottomed swimming boats that used to throng the quayside. Rogue swimmers continued to flout the rules for decades, but the increased pollution that accompanied Paris’s late 20th-century expansion has largely stopped even the foolhardy from taking a dip. Bathers have been deterred by frequent high levels of waterborne bacteria and even the risk of contracting potentially fatal leptospirosis from rat urine. (City officials routinely fish out rusty bicycles, crates and other large objects from the river.)
That danger, the city says, is already a thing of the past. In 2022, tests of river water at planned Olympic sites on the same summer days that the games will run in 2024 found that water quality was safe for swimming 91% of the time.
This constant purification of the Seine has come at a high cost. Paris is investing €1.4bn ($1.54bn) in a vast new storm drain with a capacity of up to 30 Olympic swimming pools. It has also banned boats from releasing their dirty water into the river, offering people who live on boats up to €6,000 to convert their craft so that it can discharge at a municipal pumping station. Away from the riverside, it has also embarked on a citywide tree-planting programme that will allow the city’s soil to absorb more rain by creating more open, water-permeable ground.
Beyond Paris itself, the cleanup will require more treatment of water flowing into the Seine and Marne — and the replumbing of 23,000 homes upstream across the Paris region whose wastewater goes straight into the river system.
Keeping Paris waters clean enough to swim in has proven an elusive goal in the past. In 2017, the city opened a basin in the Canal Saint-Martin, which runs into the Seine, for swimming, only having to close it almost immediately after bacteria rapidly repopulated the water. It is not surprising that locals interviewed by the newspaper Le Parisien said that getting into the water would require a major leap of faith on their part.
If Paris succeeds in keeping its waters clean, however, it will gain more than a short-term photo opportunity from the Olympics. The city’s attempts to plant more trees and to phase out harder surfaces will not just prevent storm water run-off, but contribute overall to Paris’s resilience by reducing pollution and mitigating the city’s heat island effect. Making the Seine quayside swimmable would also attract many visitors (admittedly a mixed blessing) and contribute to the region’s biodiversity. Already the number of fish species in the river has risen from just three in the 1990s to 34 today.
The opening of the river for summer frolicking and happy memory-making could also have a positive ripple effect for further climate and environmental action — by showing people that a cleaner, greener future will not just demand lifestyle changes but offer new spaces for peace and pleasure.
Paris calls for leaps of faith by swimmers into the River Seine
The 2024 Summer Olympics will hopefully mark the beginning of permanent bathing in the river
