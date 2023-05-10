MTN may sell units in Liberia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry
Red tape could make it possible for dirty incumbent power to hold on long beyond its natural lifespan
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
MTN Group is in advanced talks with Axian Group to sell some of its West African assets, according to people familiar with the matter, as Africa’s largest mobile operator trims its portfolio.
The companies are negotiating on prices for MTN’s assets in Liberia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The deal has not been finalised, and there is no guarantee that a transaction will go ahead, they said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MTN said to be in talks with Axian to sell some West African assets
MTN may sell units in Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry
MTN Group is in advanced talks with Axian Group to sell some of its West African assets, according to people familiar with the matter, as Africa’s largest mobile operator trims its portfolio.
The companies are negotiating on prices for MTN’s assets in Liberia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The deal has not been finalised, and there is no guarantee that a transaction will go ahead, they said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.