Fed gets room to hold in June as US inflation shows signs of moderating

CPI rose by 4.9% from a year earlier — the first reading below 5% in two years

10 May 2023 - 17:45 Augusta Saraiva

US inflation showed signs of moderating in April, giving the Federal Reserve room to pause interest-rate increases soon.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 4.9% from a year earlier, the first sub-5% reading in two years, a Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed on Wednesday. Excluding food and energy, the so-called core consumer price index also cooled slightly...

