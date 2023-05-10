Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at centre of Russian Twitter plan, researchers say

The Centre for Information Resilience alleges Jacob Zuma’s daughter was at the forefront of Russia’s drive to sway public opinion in SA and beyond
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been placed at the centre of a Russia-backed Twitter campaign to bolster support for the attack on Ukraine, according to social media research commissioned and funded by the Centre for Information Resilience (CIR).
A study backed by the London-based nonprofit, which raises funding for specific projects, alleges that the daughter of disgraced former president Jacob Zuma was at the forefront of Russia’s drive to sway public opinion to its side in SA and beyond. Posts bearing her name were reused in other regions in the #IStandWithRussia and #IStandWithPutin Twitter campaigns, according to the CIR...
