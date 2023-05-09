News

Church of England Pensions Board challenges Shell over climate goals

Backing a Follow This resolution, the board calls for greater climate action as the oil company’s new CEO focuses on short-term returns

10 May 2023 - 15:48 William Mathis

The Church of England Pensions Board will vote against Shell chair Andrew Mackenzie and the rest of the board in a rebuke to the company’s climate ambitions under new CEO Wael Sawan. 

The move is part of a broader effort among European institutional shareholders to keep up pressure on oil majors to increase efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions after high fossil fuel prices delivered record profits last year. But the efforts may be an uphill battle against markets that are rewarding companies for producing more oil and gas in the short term...

