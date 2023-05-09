Backing a Follow This resolution, the board calls for greater climate action as the oil company’s new CEO focuses on short-term returns
Red tape could make it possible for dirty incumbent power to hold on long beyond its natural lifespan
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
The Church of England Pensions Board will vote against Shell chair Andrew Mackenzie and the rest of the board in a rebuke to the company’s climate ambitions under new CEO Wael Sawan.
The move is part of a broader effort among European institutional shareholders to keep up pressure on oil majors to increase efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions after high fossil fuel prices delivered record profits last year. But the efforts may be an uphill battle against markets that are rewarding companies for producing more oil and gas in the short term...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Church of England Pensions Board challenges Shell over climate goals
Backing a Follow This resolution, the board calls for greater climate action as the oil company’s new CEO focuses on short-term returns
The Church of England Pensions Board will vote against Shell chair Andrew Mackenzie and the rest of the board in a rebuke to the company’s climate ambitions under new CEO Wael Sawan.
The move is part of a broader effort among European institutional shareholders to keep up pressure on oil majors to increase efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions after high fossil fuel prices delivered record profits last year. But the efforts may be an uphill battle against markets that are rewarding companies for producing more oil and gas in the short term...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.