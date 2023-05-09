Meta is testing a new payout model with its short-form videos known as Reels.
Red tape could make it possible for dirty incumbent power to hold on long beyond its natural lifespan
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
India’s biggest conglomerate and largest airline are in talks to take Airbus aircraft from Go Airlines India after the carrier filed for insolvency protection and was ordered to stop selling tickets.
Tata Group and IndiGo are holding separate negotiations with Go Air’s lessors, as well as discussing landing and parking slots with airport operators, including in New Delhi and Mumbai, according to people familiar with the matter. Go Air’s lessors are seeking to repossess 36 aircraft, filings with India’s aviation regulator show. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Tata and IndiGo eye Go Airlines India’s aircraft
Negotiations are being held with lessors amid discussions over landing and parking slots with airport operators, sources say
India’s biggest conglomerate and largest airline are in talks to take Airbus aircraft from Go Airlines India after the carrier filed for insolvency protection and was ordered to stop selling tickets.
Tata Group and IndiGo are holding separate negotiations with Go Air’s lessors, as well as discussing landing and parking slots with airport operators, including in New Delhi and Mumbai, according to people familiar with the matter. Go Air’s lessors are seeking to repossess 36 aircraft, filings with India’s aviation regulator show. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.